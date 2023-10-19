Ray Davis added to Maxwell Award Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Each year the Maxwell Award is given to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. Kentucky senior running back Ray Davis now finds his name on the ballot for the prestigious honor, it was announced Thursday by the Maxwell Football Club.

With Davis’ midseason addition, Kentucky football now has two names in the running as the Vanderbilt transfer joins NC State transfer and UK QB Devin Leary on the list.

In his first season in the blue and white, Ray Davis has averaged 111.57 rushing yards per game, 11.14 points per game, 139.14 all-purpose yards per game and has eight rushing scores, putting the Vanderbilt transfer at the top of the Southeastern Conference in those categories. Davis has also made program history by being the first Wildcat to score a touchdown in the first seven games of Kentucky’s season. That same stat also makes Davis the first Wildcat to score a TD in seven straight games in a single season since Randall Cobb did in 2009.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 13, 2023, with the three finalists being named a few days later on Nov. 28. The winner will be announced on Dec. 7 on ESPN.

Here is a list of Davis’ 2023 Honors so far this season:

· Reese’s Senior Midseason All-American

· The Sporting News Midseason All-American

· Maxwell National Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Reece’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· East-West Shrine Bowl Breakout Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· CFPA Honorable Mention Performer of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Doak Walker Award Watch List

· Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

