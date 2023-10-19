Portion of Mountain Parkway closed following deadly crash, dispatch says

mountain parkway
mountain parkway(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Dispatch in Magoffin County confirmed the westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is closed following a crash.

The crash reportedly involved two cars and happened near the Route 30 exit.

Dispatch said at least one person was killed in the crash.

The road will be closed until further notice, and drivers should find a different route.

