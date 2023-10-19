Police investigating murder-suicide in Wise County, Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people, including a child, are dead following what police are calling a murder-suicide in Southwest Virginia.

It happened Wednesday at a home on Coeburn Mountain Road in Wise.

Just before 9 p.m. deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home for a welfare check.

When they arrived and got inside, they discovered the homeowner, Joshua Gardner, 43, and a young child dead.

Their bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

No other information has been released yet.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.