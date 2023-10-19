Police investigating murder-suicide in Wise County, Virginia

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people, including a child, are dead following what police are calling a murder-suicide in Southwest Virginia.

It happened Wednesday at a home on Coeburn Mountain Road in Wise.

Just before 9 p.m. deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home for a welfare check.

When they arrived and got inside, they discovered the homeowner, Joshua Gardner, 43, and a young child dead.

Their bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

No other information has been released yet.

