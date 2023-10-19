New VA clinic breaks ground

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Veterans Affairs broke ground on a new clinic in Hazard.

The new clinic will be 13,000 sq. ft. in Perry Plaza near West Perry Elementary School and Steak-N-Shake.

Assistant Director for the Lexington VA Phil Branham said they want to extend their services to help more veterans.

“We’re thankful to offer this new clinic to our veterans that we currently serve, but we’re always wanting more veterans to come out and receive their healthcare,” he said.

He said it’s important to serve more veterans so they can increase their current number of services.

“So, the more veterans that we can take care of through the clinics, that’s what we want to do,” he explained.

Branham said they are aiming to have it open by Veteran’s Day 2024.

