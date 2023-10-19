New VA clinic breaks ground

Hazard VA breaks ground
Hazard VA breaks ground(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Veterans Affairs broke ground on a new clinic in Hazard.

The new clinic will be 13,000 sq. ft. in Perry Plaza near West Perry Elementary School and Steak-N-Shake.

Assistant Director for the Lexington VA Phil Branham said they want to extend their services to help more veterans.

“We’re thankful to offer this new clinic to our veterans that we currently serve, but we’re always wanting more veterans to come out and receive their healthcare,” he said.

He said it’s important to serve more veterans so they can increase their current number of services.

“So, the more veterans that we can take care of through the clinics, that’s what we want to do,” he explained.

Branham said they are aiming to have it open by Veteran’s Day 2024.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain parkway
Update: Mountain Parkway back open following deadly crash
Lake Cumberland
More info released about man found dead in Lake Cumberland
.
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving on I-75 in Rockcastle County
Photo Courtesy: Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management Facebook
Missing Martin County woman found dead
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

MGN Online
Kentucky school security marshal explains plans to improve safety
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Housing Development Alliance
Lt. Gov. joins in on home dedication for flood survivor
Trucking experts give insight on semi-truck parking rules following crash
The handwritten note says: 13 October 2023 Mr Stanley Francis Zerkowski Dear brother, thank...
Lexington LGBTQ ministry director receives handwritten note from Pope Francis