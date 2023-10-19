National Teen Driver Safety Week: Tips for parents with teen drivers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 15 through October 21. The week provides a chance to speak with teens about the importance of safe driving.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported, in 2021, 2,608 people were killed in crashes that involved a teen driver.

Dan Smaldone with Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance said parents should be part of their teen’s driving experience so they can both feel good when the teen takes the wheel.

“The parent involvement is so critical to making those teen drivers equipped and ready to go out and do it on their own because one of the scariest things you could do is when they get that license is hand them the keys and watch them drive away for that first time,” said Smaldone.

Jody Sims is a driving instructor for the Alive at 25, a Kentucky Safe Driver program for drivers between 16 years old and 24 years old.

“Studies have shown and statistics show that actions and behaviors of drivers in these age categories, especially teen drivers, are affected by unique factors,” said Sims.

Sims said, while the program does touch on the technical basics that may be in a traditional driver’s ed course, the focus is on teaching teen drivers how important their decisions are to not only them but all drivers on the road.

“And they’ve got to understand that driving is a very serious privilege it’s not a right it’s a privilege but there are some serious implications and consequences to bad choices. So we want them making good responsible, respectful choices and ultimately we want them to stay alive,” said Sims.

If you are interested in the Alive at 25 program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.