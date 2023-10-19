More than $1.2 million awarded to Owsley Co.

Funding
Funding(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited the Owsley County Recreational Center to present more than $1.2 million to local leaders.

“I am very pleased to see such integral funding coming to our district,” said Rep. Chris Fugate of Chavies. “Updating our water and roadway infrastructure, as well as developing housing opportunities, will play a major role in our effort to be the best we can be. I am proud to work alongside my colleagues in the legislature to provide these funding opportunities for communities that need it the most, and it will be exciting to see projects take shape.”

The funds will be used to repair roads, support cleaner water and support local nonprofits.

“Investments in our communities provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “Opportunity is coming to all corners of the commonwealth. As a mom, and as Lieutenant Governor, it is exciting to be a part of building a better Kentucky for everyone.”

More than $30,000 was awarded for repairs of a failing embankment on Quillin Road. County officials said, because of the embankment slipping away, school buses can not drive on the road.

“Several families have been affected by the dangerous slip in the road,” said Owsley County Judge Executive Zeke Little Jr. “Owsley County is beyond thankful for all the assistance.”

More than $246,000 was given to the city of Booneville from the Cleaner Water Program. The money will be used to improve the telemetry system. Officials said the project will allow better monitoring of the entire water system and benefits more than 2,000 homes.

“The city will use the Cleaner Water funds to help reduce water loss throughout the county to make the operations much more efficient and reduce costs,” said Booneville Mayor Nelson Bobrowski.

$1 million was presented for the Booneville Redevelopment Project.

The city partnered with Partnership Housing Inc. to build one duplex and four single-family homes. The homes will be located at 87 Twin Meadows Road.

“School bus drivers are telling us the children they pick up at these new living quarters seem a lot happier and smile more than previously because they are happy with the new duplexes and homes,” said Mayor Bobrowski. “Things like this make the city and council want to keep helping people get new housing and home ownership!”

More than $12,000 will go to the Emma Quire Mission Center from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund.

“The Emma Quire Mission Center works to make hope visible to the people of Owsley County,” said local director Linda Witt. “Through the Mission Center and the coordinated efforts of Frankfort’s First Baptist Church, Together for Hope, countless volunteers, churches, and local nonprofits, as well as the local government, many needs of the people have been met. Whether it is disaster emergency efforts during the recent flooding or meeting daily needs of families, the people know that the mission is a resource for them in their time of need.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain parkway
Update: Mountain Parkway back open following deadly crash
Lake Cumberland
More info released about man found dead in Lake Cumberland
.
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving on I-75 in Rockcastle County
Photo Courtesy: Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management Facebook
Missing Martin County woman found dead
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Man charged with crimes in two states arrested in Southern KY
Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato
Viral photo shows horse shopping at Perry County business
mountain parkway
Update: Mountain Parkway back open following deadly crash
Christopher and Judy Hendrix were arrested on Wednesday. They are being held in the Pulaski...
Inmate who escaped while on work release back behind bars