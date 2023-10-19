More info released about man found dead in Lake Cumberland

Oct. 18, 2023
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 10-19-2023 Update: We are learning more about a body found in Lake Cumberland on Wednesday.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk told WYMT’s Phil Pendleton the body of the still unidentified man was found in about five feet of water.

We’re told there were no signs of obvious trauma to his body, so the cause of death is still under investigation.

Strunk said the man was dressed in his underwear and had several tattoos, including one recently added to one of his legs.

Officials hope to have preliminary autopsy results sometime Thursday.

Original Story:

Officials with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife confirmed a body was found by a fisherman Wednesday evening.

The body was reportedly found at the Fishing Creek section of Lake Cumberland in Pulaski County.

Officials said the body belonged to a white man, and he was around 30 years old, but a name was not released.

We will update this story when more information is available.

