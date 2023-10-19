Missing Martin County woman found dead

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The search for a missing Eastern Kentucky woman ended in tragedy Thursday morning.

Officials with Ashland/Boyd County Emergency Management first posted about Patty Taylor, 72, from Martin County, on Wednesday on their Facebook page.

In the post, officials said Taylor was last seen in Inez around 11 Wednesday morning and her phone had pinged on the way to Lawrence County just before 3:30 in the afternoon.

Martin County Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT late Wednesday night, a Martin County constable was on Rockcastle Road just north of Inez when he saw tire tracks that left the road going toward a creek.

They discovered Taylor had driven her car into the creek and ended up drowning.

She was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

No other information has been released in the case.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.