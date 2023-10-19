Meeting scheduled to discuss improvements to US-460

Road
Road(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) scheduled a public meeting to talk about potential improvements to US-460 in Menifee County.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, October 26, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Frenchburg City Hall.

Officials said a project is underway to improve a 1.5-mile section of US-460 between the bridge over Dog Trot Fork and the foot of Rothwell Hill.

The project would address geometric deficiencies and improve safety and mobility in this portion of US-460.

KYTC is looking for the public’s input on the project.

Officials said the project is in the early design phase, and right-of-way acquisition and construction have not been scheduled.

