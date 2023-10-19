Man charged with crimes in two states arrested in Southern KY

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man wanted for his role in crimes in two states is now behind bars in Pulaski County.

On Wednesday, deputies with the sheriff’s office received a tip that Cody Schneider, 30, of Amarillo, Texas was staying at a home on Fairview Road in Science Hill.

Police surrounded the home in the early morning hours and forced their way inside.

They were not able to find the suspect, but did find an open window in the back of the house.

Some witnesses who lived nearby told deputies Schneider saw them coming, ran into the house and then left out the window when they came inside.

Later that same day, police returned to the home to look for the suspect again. They were told by someone who lived nearby that Schneider was in a neighboring barn. During the search of that area, deputies found him hiding in some weeds around the barn.

He was arrested without incident. He is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a charge of fugitive-warrant not required.

He is charged with crimes in Virginia and Texas.

No information was released about what those charges are.

