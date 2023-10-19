Lt. Gov. joins in on home dedication for flood survivor

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Housing Development Alliance officials have completed their 16th home for a flood survivor.

Folks gathered in Breathitt County to celebrate a woman getting the keys to her new home out of the flood zone.

Rhonda Whitaker and her daughter lived in the Quicksand community when their home was flooded in July 2022.

“The governor and I have been with folks in Eastern Kentucky who’ve struggled with the aftermath of those catastrophic floods and we have promised that we would be here until every home and every life is rebuilt,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

She said they have used money from the Team Kentucky Fund to help fund HDA’s projects.

“Rhonda’s house is the 16th house for a flood survivor that we’ve completed. And we’ve got a lot 11 more. So, that’s 27 houses that are either are being built or have been built across the region,” said HDA Executive Director Scott McReynolds. “So, we’re here to celebrate the new home for Rhonda and Danyka. They were flood survivors and they’ve been displaced and now they’re getting to come home.”

Lt. Gov. Coleman said it’s good to come and celebrate and present them the keys.

“It’s worth celebrating every time a family gets to move into a new home and so, Rhonda and her daughter Danyka get to do that. And so, to be able to be here and celebrate that with them and to pass the keys to them on their new home is a really special moment and I’m so honored to be able to be here with them today,” she explained.

She added that it is also good to celebrate those who donated money, time and more to make this happen.

“And that’s been the most helpful thing to the folks who are doing the work on the ground, is to know that all of the donations made from across Kentucky and across this country are being put to such good use and today is a perfect example of that,” she said.

