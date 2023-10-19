Lee County, Va. man sentenced in methamphetamine case

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia man will spend one decade in federal prison for his role in a drug case.

Michael Stacey, of St. Charles, was sentenced to 10 years in the Virginia Penitentiary on Wednesday.

Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said the ruling in circuit court came after Stacey was convicted on charges of possessing more than ten grams of meth with the intent to distribute it.

The judge also sentenced him to a minimum of five years of supervised probation following his sentence.

You can read more about the case in the Facebook post below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving on I-75 in Rockcastle County
mountain parkway
Portion of Mountain Parkway closed following deadly crash, dispatch says
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show
Lake Cumberland
More info released about man found dead in Lake Cumberland