Lee County, Va. man sentenced in methamphetamine case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia man will spend one decade in federal prison for his role in a drug case.

Michael Stacey, of St. Charles, was sentenced to 10 years in the Virginia Penitentiary on Wednesday.

Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said the ruling in circuit court came after Stacey was convicted on charges of possessing more than ten grams of meth with the intent to distribute it.

The judge also sentenced him to a minimum of five years of supervised probation following his sentence.

