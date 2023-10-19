Funding announced for projects in Southwest Virginia

Grant
Grant(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded more than $2 million for projects in Southwest Virginia.

Big Stone Gap received more than $1.2 million. The funding will be used for the Big Cherry Regional Recreation Enhanced Infrastructure Project. Local leaders said the project will improve outdoor recreation amenities and expand lodging options within the Big Cherry Reservoir Recreation area.

“Big Cherry Reservoir is one of the many beautiful sites in Southwest Virginia, attracting a number of visitors every year,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “These funds awarded by ARC will allow the Big Cherry Reservoir to expand their camping and lodging amenities to accommodate more visitors to the recreation area.”

Friends of Southwest Virginia was awarded $980,000 to help boost tourism in the region.

“Through the ARC funds awarded today, Friends of Southwest Virginia will be able to make substantial investments in Southwest Virginia’s tourism and recreation economy through the development of marketing and branding campaigns,” said Griffith. “This workforce initiative aims to bring in new visitors from across the country, helping to boost economic development in the region.”

