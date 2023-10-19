Fmr. Gov. Paul Patton details life in “The Coal Miner Who Became Governor”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Governor and Eastern Kentucky native Paul Patton has released a book.

“The Coal Miner Who Became Governor” details Patton’s personal, professional and political life.

The books includes a look back at Patton’s time in the coal industry and details his tenure as Pike County Judge-Executive, Lieutenant Governor, two terms as Governor and the President of the University of Pikeville.

On Wednesday, the 86-year-old said on social media he wrote the book with a UK oral historian, and it took several years to finish.

Patton said he will have a book signing Saturday at Joseph Beth Bookstore in Lexington.

