Fmr. Gov. Paul Patton details life in “The Coal Miner Who Became Governor”

The Coal Miner Who Became Governor
The Coal Miner Who Became Governor(Paul Patton)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Governor and Eastern Kentucky native Paul Patton has released a book.

“The Coal Miner Who Became Governor” details Patton’s personal, professional and political life.

The books includes a look back at Patton’s time in the coal industry and details his tenure as Pike County Judge-Executive, Lieutenant Governor, two terms as Governor and the President of the University of Pikeville.

On Wednesday, the 86-year-old said on social media he wrote the book with a UK oral historian, and it took several years to finish.

Patton said he will have a book signing Saturday at Joseph Beth Bookstore in Lexington.

