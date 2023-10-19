Fmr. Gov. Paul Patton details life in “The Coal Miner Who Became Governor”
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Governor and Eastern Kentucky native Paul Patton has released a book.
“The Coal Miner Who Became Governor” details Patton’s personal, professional and political life.
The books includes a look back at Patton’s time in the coal industry and details his tenure as Pike County Judge-Executive, Lieutenant Governor, two terms as Governor and the President of the University of Pikeville.
On Wednesday, the 86-year-old said on social media he wrote the book with a UK oral historian, and it took several years to finish.
Patton said he will have a book signing Saturday at Joseph Beth Bookstore in Lexington.
