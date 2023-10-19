FBI data shows an increase of hate crimes in Lexington

FBI logo.
FBI logo.(MGN)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent report from the FBI investigating hate crimes across the United States shows that hate crimes in the country have increased, but in Kentucky, the total number has declined.

However, in Lexington, there has been a slight increase.

Over the past 15 years, Chris Hartman, the executive director for the Fairness Campaign, has seen the changes within the LGBTQ+ community. Some changes have been positive, but others have been negative.

“When I started, we had three cities with fairness ordinances prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination. Now, there are 24 communities across Kentucky that have banned LGBTQ+ discrimination,” Hartman said, “But the reality is, the attacks we’ve seen, the animus towards our community, particularly our state lawmakers, have just never been this dramatic. Not in the time I’ve been here or in Fairness’ history.”

The FBI’s most recent hate crime data shows that the Lexington Police Department reported a total of 14 hate crimes in the city in 2022. Six of those hate crimes were related to gender identity, gender, or sexual orientation bias.

In 2021, their hate crime data shows that there were 11 total hate crimes in Lexington. Only one of those hate crimes was placed in the sexual orientation bias category. One was placed in the multiple bias category, and the other nine hate crimes were categorized as race/ethnicity/ancestry bias.

Hartman says it isn’t a surprise because they’ve seen many attacks on the trans communities at state legislatures across the nation. Hartman adds that a number of hate crimes go unreported because some aren’t taken seriously, and some people in marginalized communities don’t feel safe enough to report an incident.

“I’ve never felt more unsafe in my job than in the past couple of years, and I’ve heard repeatedly from our community, particularly from trans folks, and trans folks of color who feel fear, like they never have before,” Hartman said.

Without all the data, he says they won’t have the tools necessary to address these disparities and dangers.

“I continue to have hope because the reason we are under attack, like never before, is because our community is bigger, louder and prouder than ever before,” Hartman said

For more resources and information, Hartman says you can reach out to the Fairness Campaign.

