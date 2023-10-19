Cold front brings rain chances back to end the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the next few dry hours. Changes are coming to the forecast for the next few days.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day on a chilly note. It looks like the clouds did not move in as quickly as we expected in some areas. Most locations will wake up in the 40s and low 50s. A few peeks of sunshine will be with us for a little while, but by late morning and early afternoon, the clouds take over ahead of our next system moving in tonight. Highs should still make their way into the mid to upper 60s, thanks to some warm southwest winds in front of the front.

Rain chances, and even some rumbles of thunder, will move in tonight as the front moves across the region. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. Lows will drop into the mid-50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Waves of showers and storms will work their way through our area on Friday, especially early. It appears they will get a little more scattered later in the day before starting to wind down overnight. Keep your rain gear handy all day though. You will likely need it. Highs will be much cooler as the front passes through, only taking us into the upper 50s for highs.

Spotty rain chances continue into Friday night and maybe even for a little while on Saturday. The breezy conditions will last well into the weekend. Lows will drop into the upper 40s by Saturday morning. Temps will rebound back into the mid-60s as the skies try to clear late Saturday afternoon.

It looks like we might have a mainly dry cold front move through Saturday night, because temperatures take another dip to wrap up the weekend on Sunday, even with a mix of sun and clouds around. After dropping into the mid-40s by Sunday morning, we only get into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Many spots will drop into the 30s on Sunday night, so it could be a chilly trip to the bus stop on Monday morning.

Drier and warmer conditions look to stick around through the first part of next week.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.