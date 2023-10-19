Body found in Lake Cumberland
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife confirmed a body was found by a fisherman Wednesday evening.
The body was reportedly found at the Fishing Creek section of Lake Cumberland in Pulaski County.
Officials said the body belonged to a white man, and he was around 30 years old, but a name was not released.
We will update this story when more information is available.
