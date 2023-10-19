Attorneys ask judge for $260,000 in fees, expenses from Kim Davis

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kim Davis could be on the hook for an additional quarter of a million dollars.

Lawyers for one of the couples she denied a marriage license want her to pay $260,084.70 in attorneys’ fees and expenses, according to a motion filed last week in federal court.

Those costs would be in addition to the $100,000 the former Rowan County clerk already owes David Ermold and David Moore after a jury last month awarded damages to the men.

Davis was previously found to have violated their constitutional rights when she denied them a marriage license in 2015.

Davis’s attorneys told the Herald-Leader on Thursday that they plan to contest the fee request. Her legal team previously told WKYT they also plan to appeal the judgment against her.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys are legally entitled to request reimbursement of their fees and expenses as the “prevailing party” in the suit. They are asking for a total of $246,026.40 in attorneys’ fees, broken down as follows:

$175,408.26 to the DelCotto Law Group, led by attorney Michael J. Gartland, for 553.8 hours from September 2016 to October 2023;

$51,230.04 to the Buckles Law Office, led by attorney Joseph D. Buckles, for 158.9 hours from July 2015 to September 2023;

$33,446.40 to the Public Citizens Law Group, led by attorney Adam R. Pulver, for 59.2 hours regarding a U.S. Supreme Court matter.

They are also asking for $14,058.30 in expenses.

Davis’s attorneys have until November 1 to file their objection to the fee request.

A separate jury last month did not award damages to a second Rowan County couple, James Yates and Will Smith, who were also denied a marriage license by Davis.

Related coverage:

Davis’s actions during the summer of 2015 turned Morehead into an epicenter of the battle over gay rights following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which recognized a constitutional right for same-sex couples to marry.

Davis said she acted “under God’s authority” when she, as the judge’s original order summarizes, “famously refused to comply with Obergefell, which required her to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.”

Davis denied the two couples multiple times before they were granted marriage licenses by a deputy clerk while Davis spent five days in jail for contempt of court.

The two couples sued Davis, saying her actions caused “mental anguish, emotional distress, humiliation and reputation damages.”

The case took more than eight years to wend its way through the legal system after undergoing several setbacks, appeals and delays.

Her attorneys, Liberty Counsel, have said they hope to get the case back in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in order to argue the “continued validity” of the decision that legalized gay marriage.

Attorneys for Kim Davis vow to appeal jury’s award of damages to a couple she denied a marriage license - and say their eventual argument to SCOTUS would also center around the “continued validity” of the case that recognized the right to same-sex marriage. https://t.co/NQ5sRyYbFQ — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) September 14, 2023

Davis was previously found to have sovereign immunity in her professional capacity as county clerk, but did not have protection from civil liability in her personal capacity. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear her appeal on that issue.

Davis had previously asked state lawmakers for an accommodation for her religious beliefs so that she would not have to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, but she did not receive one. The state later removed the clerk’s signature from marriage licenses.

Davis lost her bid for re-election in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.