ARC awards millions for EKY projects

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded $6.2 million to eight projects in Eastern Kentucky.

“From workforce training and agriculture, to downtown development and broadband expansion, the projects receiving grants in this round of POWER funding show that the future of Appalachia’s coal-impacted communities is economically diverse and innovative,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “Projects like these are resulting in life-changing transformations, which in turn, not only provides new economic opportunities, but brings a renewed sense of hope and purpose across our Appalachian Region.”

$1.5 million was awarded to Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) and the Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS). The money will be used to renovate more than 12,000 square feet of the Clayton Little Building. The project is aimed at relocating BSCTC’s nursing program from the Summit Building at the Pikeville Medical Center to address the healthcare shortage in rural parts of Eastern Kentucky.

The city of Hazard will get $1.5 million to increase water capacity to the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park to allow for future economic growth. The project is expected to serve three communities, 19 businesses, more than 1,100 homes and create 336 jobs within three years.

The University of Pikeville will get $1.5 million for the College of Dental Medicine. The funding will allow administrators to buy dental equipment and supplies.

Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) will get nearly $1.5 million to provide support for college and university students with entrepreneurial aspirations. SOAR plans to offer a speaker series, early idea pitch competitions, workshops and more. Officials said the project will create six new businesses and help 49 non-student participants and 142 student participants in three years.

$50,000 was awarded to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The money will go to supporting a plan to explore a work-based learning program to help prepare the future workforce of Appalachian Kentucky.

In Johnson County, $50,000 will go to the Johnson County Fiscal Court. The funding will be used determine the feasibility, preliminary cost and design of increasing the size of the US 23 Country Music Highway Museum and Conference Center to attract additional visitors and tourism.

The Kentucky River Area Development District was awarded $50,000. The project will result in a plan for a grant consortium focused on flood and COVID-19 recovery.

$50,000 will go to Red Bird Mission, Inc. The money will be used for a feasibility study for the construction of a community center in Laurel County. Officials said the center will provide computers and workspaces for telework, work-from-home job opportunities and more.

“The POWER Initiative is empowering the people and communities of Appalachia and helping us build a brighter future, full of opportunity,” said ARC 2023 States’ Co-Chair, Governor Andy Beshear. “These investments will help train our workers, expand new industries and build upon the progress being made in this important region. We’re grateful for ARC’s partnership as we continue to bring new industry and opportunity to Appalachia.”

