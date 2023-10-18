WYMT White House Correspondent discusses Israel war, Speaker search

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - President Joe Biden visited Israel on Wednesday to meet with leaders and reaffirm support for the nation as they target Hamas.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, House Republicans are still divided on who will be the next Speaker.

WYMT Anchor Steve Hensley interviewed WYMT White House Correspondent Jon Decker about the war in Israel and the House Speaker search.

You can watch the segment in the video player above.

