WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups announced on Mountain News at 6

The 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic brackets will be announced at 6 p.m....
The 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic brackets will be announced at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT will announce the brackets for the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Wednesday during its Mountain News at 6 newscast.

This year, two additional girls teams will face off bringing the bracket to eight girls teams and eight boys teams.

The first round of the tournament will tip off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Knott County Central.

The championship games for both the girls and boys teams will be played on Dec. 9.

Watch WYMT live here.

