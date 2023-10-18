WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups announced on Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT will announce the brackets for the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Wednesday during its Mountain News at 6 newscast.

This year, two additional girls teams will face off bringing the bracket to eight girls teams and eight boys teams.

The first round of the tournament will tip off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Knott County Central.

The championship games for both the girls and boys teams will be played on Dec. 9.

