WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic brackets announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups are set.

In this year’s classic, eight girls teams and eight boys teams will tip off for the chance to be named the 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Champions.

Kicking off play this year in the boys’ bracket is Harlan County and Letcher Central. Tip is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Knott County Central. The championship game will be played at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The Harlan Green Dragons will get play started on Tuesday. The defending champs will tip off against Perry Central at 6:30 p.m.

To start play on Wednesday in the girls’ bracket, defending girls champion Corbin will take on Perry Central at 6:30 p.m. The girls’ championship game will play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Games will continue Thursday and Friday before the championship games on Saturday.

Take a look at the brackets below:

The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups are revealed. (WYMT)

2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic brackets revealed. (WYMT)

All game times are approximate.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.