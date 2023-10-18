Woman shot, seriously injured while driving on I-75 in Rockcastle County

.
.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson and Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened on I-75 northbound near the 52-mile marker in Rockcastle County Tuesday night just before 10:30.

When police and first responders arrived at the scene, they found the woman, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound to her upper leg.

The victim was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital and then airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington for treatment. We do not know her current condition.

Police are still trying to find the shooting suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office at 606-256-2032 or the Kentucky State Police post in London at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Vicki Rodriguez, 59, was last seen Monday afternoon near London.
Sheriff’s office: missing woman found
Johnnie Bullock Arrest
‘The wrong place at the wrong time’: Drug, death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: UK College of Medicine
Doctor who flew in supplies during 2022 flood returning to KY to practice medicine
Department of Veterans Affairs seal
Timeline announced for VA Clinic expansion in Prestonsburg
WYMT First Alert Weather
Sunny skies return before rain and cooler air move back in
Discussion on legal street racing held in Mingo County
Mingo County leaders discuss potential legal public street race