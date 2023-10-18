‘We’re going to open a clinic in Whitesburg’: Primary Care Centers of EKY continues to grow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky staff has been serving the region since 2003.

CEO Barry Martin said for the last 20 years their focus has been the people.

“To try to give good quality access to this area because some of the comments that I would get when we were going around trying to tell people about our new clinic is I can make an appointment in Lexington and be back before I can get in and out around here. We made a promise to try to make sure that did not happen when we got going,” he said.

It was a promise that Martin said he feels confident they have kept as they have continued to make strides to better rural healthcare.

“We are the most productive highest volume rural health clinic in Kentucky and we’re the third largest rural health center in the country,” said Martin. “We had seen 189,000 encounters last year and we had over 39,000 unique patients walk through our doors out of the four clinics.”

The clinic has more than 45 providers offering everything from a diabetes clinic to dentist office. Martin said while the growth may slow at times, it is not stopping.

“We do have one more thing that we’re going to do and that’s, we’re going to open a clinic in Whitesburg in December,” he said.

Martins added that he expects the new clinic to add eight to 10 jobs to the Whitesburg community.

