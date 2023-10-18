Vacant homes coming down in Logan County due to grant

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As recently as 2022, High Street in Logan County had upward of 22 vacant homes on it. Within the last six to eight months, five of those homes have come down. Many of the vacant homes have been the source of structure fire calls which Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett said poses risks to his crew.

“We go into these fires, and we don’t know, a lot of them, we can, you know, we’ve identified and condemned, but there’s some that we don’t know and then the state of disrepair,” Beckett said. “If you have you know if the ceiling is falling in or floors falling in, and these [vagrants] were living in and they set them on fire, it’s so easy for a firefighter or a police officer, or EMS worker to be hurt in one of these structures.”

Beckett said in the city of Logan, the homes are often used for illegal drug activity.

“We kind of sign up for this and we know the danger is going in, but for the public for a kid to wander in one of these houses and be stuck with a needle or, you know, fall through the floor or something, that’s someone we really need to protect,” he said.

Within the last six to eight months, those homes have come down, leaving space where they once stood and an opportunity for something new.

Logan County Development Executive Director Rocky Adkins said the progress is owed to a $1.5 million state grant awarded to the Logan County Commission last year to demolish homes throughout the county. He said he is encouraged by what the progress means.

“Every dilapidated structure in our county, or any county, is a blight and our whole state is trying to sell ourselves as a destination for people to come and enjoy our state,” he said. “Logan County really made an effort through our commission to step up and try to make our county look better in the form of dilapidated structures, as well as garbage and litter.”

With more homes scheduled to come down, Beckett said he is excited about the possibilities.

“It’s going to help with the tourism side, it’s also going to open up so much property that, you know, that we’ll be able to redevelop it,” he said. “Hopefully, in the near future, there’ll be some things built that new housing for families, kind of revitalize the whole area.”

Beckett said his goal is to get all the vacant homes knocked down by the end of the year. County leaders said they are hopeful most of the vacant homes countywide could be gone by the next year.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

