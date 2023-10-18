UVA-Wise making economic impact

Wise, Va. (WYMT) - A recent study by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council found that the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is making an economic impact.

The study found that the college contributed $188 million to Virginia’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. It was released in a fall semester which administrators announced they saw a record number of students.

”When you see growth among a four-year institution, you’ll see the region around it grow, and so, by presence of employment, as well as the way that new dollars come in to the college are circulated through the region, it creates a significant economic impact for the community,” said Vice Chancellor Shannon Blevins.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The school recently opened the Little Cavs Early Learning Center, which will be a child care location for faculty, students and community members.

“It is a best practice for higher education, because you get to include your students in their education program who can do internships in their own child care center,” said UVA-Wise Chancellor Donna Henry.

Henry said the YWCA will be managing the child care center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.