UVA-Wise making economic impact

UVA-Wise 'Nest' room. A space for students to think creatively.
UVA-Wise 'Nest' room. A space for students to think creatively.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wise, Va. (WYMT) - A recent study by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council found that the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is making an economic impact.

The study found that the college contributed $188 million to Virginia’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. It was released in a fall semester which administrators announced they saw a record number of students.

”When you see growth among a four-year institution, you’ll see the region around it grow, and so, by presence of employment, as well as the way that new dollars come in to the college are circulated through the region, it creates a significant economic impact for the community,” said Vice Chancellor Shannon Blevins.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The school recently opened the Little Cavs Early Learning Center, which will be a child care location for faculty, students and community members.

“It is a best practice for higher education, because you get to include your students in their education program who can do internships in their own child care center,” said UVA-Wise Chancellor Donna Henry.

Henry said the YWCA will be managing the child care center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Vicki Rodriguez, 59, was last seen Monday afternoon near London.
Sheriff’s office: missing woman found
Johnnie Bullock Arrest
‘The wrong place at the wrong time’: Drug, death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for...
Keeneland planning nearly $90 million expansion
UK College of Medicine students are working to enhance their understanding of health...
UK fellowship program working to address health care inequities
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show
Primary Care Center in Hazard.
‘We’re going to open a clinic in Whitesburg’: Primary Care Centers of EKY continues to grow