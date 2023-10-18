U.S. Marshals looking for escaped child sex crimes suspect, TBI offers reward

According to GCSO, Sean Williams, 52, escaped while being transported to Greeneville, Tennessee from Laurel County, Kentucky.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Marshals, along with several East Tennessee agencies, are on the lookout for an escaped suspect who has been charged with the production of child pornography, the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to GCSO, Sean Williams, 52, escaped while being transported to Greeneville, Tennessee from Laurel County, Kentucky. That route went along US Highway 25 East through Claiborne, Grainger and Hamblen County.

Green County Sheriff’s Department officials said Williams was wearing “jail type” clothes, adding that Williams “is desperate to escape custody and has attempted previously.”

Anyone with information on Williams is asked to call the GCSO at 423-798-1800 or the U.S. Marshals at USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov, 423-638-3391, or 865-824-3801. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

