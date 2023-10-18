UK fellowship program working to address health care inequities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK College of Medicine students are working to enhance their understanding of health disparities and healthcare inequities through the “White Coats for Black Lives” fellowship.

“This is for those students who that this really is their passion, and you know, that this is the kind of work they want to do in the future,” said Assistant Professor in UK’s Department of Behavioral Science Raven Piercey.

The fellowship is offered to rising second-year medical students who hope to enhance their understanding of health disparities and inequities experienced by Black people in the United States.

“Medical students are so busy, they have such a structured, you know, curricula and training that they go through. So they’re having this dedicated time and space to really dive deeper into an area that they’re all passionate about,” said the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator for UK’s Department of Behavioral Science, Ariel Arthur.

UK says the program enables students to be better prepared to care for the underserved patient population of Black individuals.

“We’re able to give them space, and funding and mentorship so that they will be, you know, a different kind of physician when they graduate from med school,” said Piercey.

Over the course of the fellowship, each student will work with a BSC faculty member to develop a project that addresses the health of black people. The projects focus on an aspect of increasing health equity, decreasing bias, or enhancing contributions to the health and well-being of the black population.

“One of my mentees. She was very interested in access to health care for kids and families in Lexington, and she was able to partner with the Lexington Leadership Foundation and the Woodhill Community Center and do a needs assessment for those folks. And then she was able to present that information back to the community,” said Piercey

The fellowship is 18 months long. Fellows will receive a $5,000 stipend. They’ll present their projects to the campus community at the end of the program. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.