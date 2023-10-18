Two wildcats earn AP midseason All-America Honors

Maxwell Hairston celebrating his 2nd pick-six of the day.
Maxwell Hairston celebrating his 2nd pick-six of the day.(WYMT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football is on their bye week this week but two players continue to make headlines for their strong performance this season.

Senior running back Ray Davis and sophomore defensive back Maxwell Hairston were named to the Associated Press All-America Team on Wednesday.

Davis earned another accolade earlier in the day as well. The San Francisco, Calif. native leads the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards with 781 and is in the top ten nationally in rushing touchdowns with eight.

Hairston is tied for the most interceptions in the nation with five, sharing the honors with Liberty’s Brylan Green and Iowa State’s Jeremiah Cooper.

Here are the honors Hairston has received so far in 2023:

⋅ AP Midseason All-American (Second Team)

⋅ SEC Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 25)

⋅ Jim Thorpe Defensive Back of the Week (Sept. 26)

⋅ Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 26)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Vicki Rodriguez, 59, was last seen Monday afternoon near London.
Sheriff’s office: missing woman found
Johnnie Bullock Arrest
‘The wrong place at the wrong time’: Drug, death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.

Latest News

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) pressured by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during...
J.J. Weaver earns Semifinalist spot for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
UK's Ray Davis runs the ball against his former team
Ray Davis earns midseason All-American honor
North Laurel and Perry Central boys' soccer teams shaking hands before starting their state...
Two Laurel County schools represent the mountains in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Boys and Girls State Soccer Tournaments
Mark Stoops ahead of Kentucky's loss to Tennessee.
Kentucky HC Mark Stoops named to Paul “Bear” Bryant COTY watch list for third straight season