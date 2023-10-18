Two wildcats earn AP midseason All-America Honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football is on their bye week this week but two players continue to make headlines for their strong performance this season.

Senior running back Ray Davis and sophomore defensive back Maxwell Hairston were named to the Associated Press All-America Team on Wednesday.

Davis earned another accolade earlier in the day as well. The San Francisco, Calif. native leads the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards with 781 and is in the top ten nationally in rushing touchdowns with eight.

Hairston is tied for the most interceptions in the nation with five, sharing the honors with Liberty’s Brylan Green and Iowa State’s Jeremiah Cooper.

Here are the honors Hairston has received so far in 2023:

⋅ AP Midseason All-American (Second Team)

⋅ SEC Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 25)

⋅ Jim Thorpe Defensive Back of the Week (Sept. 26)

⋅ Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 26)

