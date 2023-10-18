Timeline announced for VA Clinic expansion in Prestonsburg

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just more than one year after announcing an expansion of services and building space at a clinic for veterans in Eastern Kentucky, we now know when the project is supposed to start.

Officials with the Department of Veterans Affairs released more information about the Prestonsburg facility on Wednesday.

In a news release, we are told crews will begin construction on the 13,500-square-foot clinic in the spring of 2025. Officials believe the process, which will nearly double the size of the current facility, expand existing services and add new ones, will take about 16 months to complete with an estimated completion date of summer 2026.

“We think the number of veterans using VA for their care in this area of Eastern Kentucky will increase with the passage of the PACT Act and so we are building future capacity,” Brian Nimmo, the director of the Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia said in a news release. “We’ve already seen an upswing in demand at the current Prestonsburg location and want to act now to provide veterans expanded services for their lifetimes.”

We are told the current clinic on Route 321 will stay open and fully operational when construction begins.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.