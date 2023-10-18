‘There’s nothing like playing here’: Fleming-Neon Middle School Lady Basketball returns home

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Even though the season ended, the Fleming-Neon Lady Pirates middle school basketball team got the chance to play one more game on Tuesday.

The final game was played on their home court for the first time in two years.

After the July 2022 flood, the Pirates had to find a new home court, and after the court was later completed, complications with the new floor caused the Pirates to also find a new home court for the 2023 season.

“Last year we got to play at Jenkins Independent,” head coach Trevor Noble said.” They were gracious enough to give us their gymnasium for practice and for games. This year we used our elementary school over at Martha Jane Potter.”

Fleming-Neon had the chance to play one final game against Letcher County on their new home court.

“They’ve had a really hard time,” Noble said. “My eight grade group, they had their covid year their fifth grade year, covid year their sixth grade year, then last year the flood, then this year unfortunate circumstances. Just glad they get to play in their gym one last time.”

A special moment for the Pirates to play in a place that holds a special place in assistant coach Kristin Quillen’s heart

“It’s awesome,” Quillen said. “Especially since my daughter hasn’t got to play in a few years and just getting these girls out here and have the atmosphere of a home home game. There’s nothing like playing here.”

Quillen played at Sue and Doug Kincer Court when she was in high school and helps coach girls’ and boys’ basketball and volleyball.

“I’m here all the time,” Quillen said. “More here than I am at my house.”

For the vetted Lady Pirates, it is a moment that will last a lifetime.

“It’s just awesome that we can play one more game here,” eighth grader June Quillen said. “Just for all the little girls to experience it too.”

A moment they can also share with those they are close to.

“A lot of my friends are here so that’s cool,” eighth grader Lauren Richardson said

Noble said they are still working on adding more bleachers, getting a media table and getting more padding.

