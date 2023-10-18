Sunny skies return before rain and cooler air move back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That bright ball in the sky will show itself today and warm things up a bit, but don’t get used to it. The rain is not that far away.

Today and Tonight

After another chilly morning, conditions will improve later today, thanks to the sunshine. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s later. It should be a nice day overall.

Tonight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop back into the low 50s by Thursday morning

Extended Forecast

We will start Thursday dry, but it will not last. An approaching cold front will push clouds in by the late morning/early afternoon hours and rain chances in by the evening hours. It will be breezy, with southwest winds pushing our temperatures toward the 70° mark before the front pushes in. Rain chances pick up overnight and hang around into Friday. Some of it could be heavy at times. Most locations will drop into the mid-50s overnight and struggle to make it back into the upper 50s on Friday afternoon.

While the rain starts to wind down Friday night, the wind will not. We look to stay breezy through the first part of the weekend. The good news is after some early clouds and a stray rain chance early Saturday, we should start to clear out quick. Temps will rebound back into the low 60s Saturday afternoon before dropping into the low 40s Saturday night as skies continue to clear out.

Sunday looks pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds. Even with that, we will be lucky to make 60° for a high. Lows will drop into the upper 30s on Sunday night so it will be a chilly trip to school for the kids on Monday morning.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.