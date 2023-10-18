Richmond Police K9 receiving protective vest thanks to donation

Richmond Police K9 receiving protective vest thanks to donation
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - New protective gear for a Richmond Police Department K9 is on its way.

A nonprofit out of Michigan is donating the equipment.

The gear is for a Belgian Malinois named Ace.

Ace is a young, energetic K9 who seems ready to work.

“He’s got a pretty good on/off switch, not too bad, pretty chill,” said Ace’s handler, Master Patrolman Kevin Sharp.

On Monday, Officer Sharp put Ace to work on a traffic stop, and according to police, the k9 made a hit. Richmond PD say they found about two grams of suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, handguns and $6,000 in a car.

Police Chief Rodney Richardson says without these drug-sniffing dogs, their jobs would be more difficult and more officers would be at risk.

Officer Sharp has a protective vest, but Ace does not. However, one is on the way.

“The vest that we’re going to have donated by vested K9 is a stab-proof and bulletproof vest and it will protect Ace while he’s out doing work it will hopefully save his life if he’s ever attacked, regardless if it is with a handgun knife or a rifle,” said Chief Richardson.

Richmond PD applied for a grant and was awarded a vest for the Belgian Malinois. It is valued at $1,800.

The grant is through the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9′s. Its website says it has donated more than 5,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The chief says the likelihood of a K9 being injured on the job is the same as any officer.

“Those K9s are used in emergency-type situations, so there’s a probability or a likeability they could be stabbed or shot like any other police officer on the street,” said Chief Richardson.

Ace has been working for a month and a half. His new vest will be ready for use in 8 to 10 months.

“It’s unfortunate, but sometimes those pieces take time to get in, so we just have to make do with it until then,” said Chief Richardson.

Until then, Ace will sniff out crime and try to stay safe while doing so.

Chief Richardson says in the future, the department will add another K9, giving them a total of three.

