Ray Davis earns midseason All-American honor

UK's Ray Davis runs the ball against his former team
UK's Ray Davis runs the ball against his former team(UK Athletics)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ray Davis continues to be a shining light in Kentucky football as the senior running back pulls in another recognition being named to The Sports News Midseason All-America team announced Wednesday afternoon.

In his first season in the blue and white, Ray Davis has averaged 111.57 rushing yards per game, 11.14 points per game, 139.14 all-purpose yards per game and has eight rushing scores, putting the Vanderbilt transfer at the top of the Southeastern Conference in those categories. Davis has also made program history by being the first Wildcat to score a touchdown in the first seven games of Kentucky’s season. That same stat also makes Davis the first Wildcat to score a TD in seven straight games in a single season since Randall Cobb did in 2009.

Here is a list of Davis’ 2023 Honors so far this season:

· Reese’s Senior Midseason All-American

· The Sporting News Midseason All-American

· Maxwell National Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Reece’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· East-West Shrine Bowl Breakout Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· CFPA Honorable Mention Performer of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Doak Walker Award Watch List

· Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Vicki Rodriguez, 59, was last seen Monday afternoon near London.
Sheriff’s office: missing woman found
Johnnie Bullock Arrest
‘The wrong place at the wrong time’: Drug, death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.

Latest News

Mark Stoops ahead of Kentucky's loss to Tennessee.
Kentucky HC Mark Stoops named to Paul “Bear” Bryant COTY watch list for third straight season
Maddie Scherr (22) Rickea Jackson (2) Game 10 Kentucky vs Tennessee 2023 Women’s SEC...
Kentucky WBB out of AP Preseason Top 25 Poll
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Two Wildcats named to Preseason All-SEC teams
Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick (1) is brought down by UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi...
Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25 Poll after upset loss to Mizzou