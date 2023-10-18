Ray Davis earns midseason All-American honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ray Davis continues to be a shining light in Kentucky football as the senior running back pulls in another recognition being named to The Sports News Midseason All-America team announced Wednesday afternoon.

In his first season in the blue and white, Ray Davis has averaged 111.57 rushing yards per game, 11.14 points per game, 139.14 all-purpose yards per game and has eight rushing scores, putting the Vanderbilt transfer at the top of the Southeastern Conference in those categories. Davis has also made program history by being the first Wildcat to score a touchdown in the first seven games of Kentucky’s season. That same stat also makes Davis the first Wildcat to score a TD in seven straight games in a single season since Randall Cobb did in 2009.

Here is a list of Davis’ 2023 Honors so far this season:

· Reese’s Senior Midseason All-American

· The Sporting News Midseason All-American

· Maxwell National Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Reece’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· East-West Shrine Bowl Breakout Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

· CFPA Honorable Mention Performer of the Week (Oct. 2)

· Doak Walker Award Watch List

· Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

