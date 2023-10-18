Rain chances return for the second half of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Soak up the sunshine on Wednesday because we are tracking our next weather system on Thursday and Friday.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

We remain dry tonight, but we are tracking clouds to increase. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The first half of Thursday looks dry and partly to mostly cloudy. However, we are tracking spotty showers to return for the second half of the day. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Into Thursday night, scattered showers are likely at times. We are not anticipating any severe weather, but some heavier pockets of rain can not be ruled out. Low temperatures only fall into the mid-50s under a cloudy sky. We are also tracking some breezy weather. We could see winds up to 15-20 mph at times.

A Soggy Friday On Tap, Trending Better For The Weekend

Rain chances look to linger into Friday. Scattered showers are likely at times, and again, some heavier pockets of rain will be possible. High temperatures reach the upper-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Breezy weather will also linger. Again, winds could gust up to 15-20 mph at times. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s as some cooler air filters in behind our cold front. Spotty showers will also be possible into Friday night.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Saturday, but most of the region will be dry and partly cloudy. Highs top out in the mid-60s, and lows dip into the lower-40s.

Sunday looks dry and cool. Highs reach the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows will be chilly by Sunday night. Temperatures dip into the upper-30s.

Upcoming Work Week

The new work week looks to start on a quiet note.

We are tracking dry weather on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the lower-60s, and lows fall into the lower-40s.

Tuesday also looks dry, partly cloudy and mild. Highs reach the lower-70s, while lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

