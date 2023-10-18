More dogs rescued from Eastern Kentucky county

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Animal rescue groups are dealing with another situation in an Eastern Kentucky county.

Last month, dozens of dogs were found in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Estill County.

Now, rescue groups are removing dogs from a home near the Estill-Lee county line.

Paws 4 the Cause was called to the home following reports of dogs being starved and neglected.

“When I saw the pictures it just broke my heart. Because the dogs were barely standing,” Anita Spreitzer, with Paws 4 the Cause, explained.

Ten dogs were reportedly removed from the home, but rescuers said several dozen more could be removed.

Spreitzer said at least 20 dogs are involved and some puppies. She said some animal are covered in gashes and puncture marks due to fighting over the little food they were provided.

The dogs were also reportedly flea and tick infested and losing hair.

“We have video of the dogs diving into a 55 gallon can trying to eat the food in that garbage can,” Spreitzer explained.

The county’s animal shelter is reportedly out of space and asking for donations.

“Estill County has been at capacity for the past year. Doesn’t really have any room to take any dogs right now,” Spreitzer added.

The animal shelter is asking for wet and dry dog food, canned pumpkin and plain yogurt to help feed the malnourished dogs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.