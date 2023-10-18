Meeting scheduled for ‘forgotten 500′ in Eric C. Conn case

New hearings are now available for 500-600 clients impacted by the Eric C. Conn scandal.
New hearings are now available for 500-600 clients impacted by the Eric C. Conn scandal.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorneys are still trying to reach former Eric C. Conn clients about their social security benefits.

Ned Pillersdorf represented the clients in a class action lawsuit. Now, between 500 and 600 former clients are eligible for a new hearing to decide the status of their benefits after six years of waiting.

Pillersdorf said the Social Security Administration agreed to notify the former clients from their last known address. However, he said the response has been dismal.

He estimated only about half of the “forgotten 500″ have taken advantage of the beneficial settlement.

To combat the issue, an open meeting is scheduled for Thursday in the old Floyd County courthouse at 3 p.m.

