McDonald’s worker completes ‘promise’ to mom by earning college degree

McDonald's employee, Joshua Winters, earned his bachelor’s degree thanks to getting some help from the company. (Source: KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A McDonald’s employee in Texas earned his bachelor’s degree in just a year and a half thanks to some hard work and assistance from the company.

Joshua Winters, a supervisor at a College Station-area McDonald’s, officially received his degree in business administration this week at a graduation party that was held in his honor.

Winters said he is grateful to McDonald’s for not only paying for his classes but also allowing him to complete a promise he made to his mom.

“I completed a promise I made to my mother a long time ago. That’s the meaning,” he said. “Because I told her when I dropped out the first time I would go back.”

The McDonald’s franchise owner, Jeanie Smith, said the company’s college program can help all employees earn a degree or help them get scholarships.

“It is all completely free to them. They can work at their own pace. They do it while they’re continuing to work for us and they earn their degree and can move on from there,” Smith said.

Winters is the first graduate from Smith’s College Station location. She said she is looking forward to other employees also taking advantage of the program.

“It’s very gratifying. I’m so proud of them because they do have an opportunity that many of them might not have had otherwise,” Smith said.

More information about the Archways to Opportunity can be found online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation

Latest News

Appalachian Arts Alliance, WSGS team up in radio takeover for fundraising
Appalachian Arts Alliance raises more than $32K during Radio Takeover Day
New hearings are now available for 500-600 clients impacted by the Eric C. Conn scandal.
Meeting scheduled for ‘forgotten 500′ in Eric C. Conn case
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.
Norton Children’s performs 100th heart transplant on 9-year-old boy