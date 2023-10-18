Letcher County man facing five indictments, including one for murder

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher man is facing five indictments which include charges of murder and strangulation.

Lawrence Eugene Halcomb, 39, was indicted by a Letcher County grand jury on October 9.

The first indictment charges Halcomb with first-degree assault. Court documents state that the incident happened on July 9.

The second indictment charges Halcomb with first-degree strangulation of a reportedly different victim. Documents show that incident happened on Aug. 10.

Five charges were listed in the third indictment including two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, one count first-degree fleeing or evading police, and one count of reckless driving. Officials said those incidents happened on Aug. 16.

The fourth indictment included a total of eight charges including murder - domestic violence, first-degree fetal homicide. Court documents state those two incidents occurred on Sept. 28.

Halcomb was charged with the other six counts in the fourth indictment on Oct. 9. Those charges include: first-degree robbery, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, first-degree fleeing or evading police, and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The fifth, and final, indictment included one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Halcomb was charged with that offense on Oct. 9.

Halcomb appeared in court on Oct. 17 for an arraignment. Court officials said he entered a not guilty plea.

He is expected to be back in court at 9 a.m. on March 26 for a pretrial conference.

