Keeneland planning nearly $90 million expansion

The project includes the construction of a permanent Paddock Building and a reimagined saddling experience.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is planning a major expansion.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for economic incentives for the project.

Keeneland says the new Paddock Building will expand viewing and dining experiences, enhance hospitality during thoroughbred auctions and provide new venues for special events year-round.

They say the saddling stalls will be repositioned to provide a safer environment for equine and human participants and to give fans a greater view of the Saddling Paddock.

Keeneland says construction is scheduled to begin in January 2024, and plans are to complete the project in the Fall of 2025. Keeneland’s race meets and sales will continue at full capacity during construction.

They say the project is expected to cost nearly $93 million.

