J.J. Weaver earns Semifinalist spot for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) pressured by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during...
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) pressured by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the seventh annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.

The UK outside linebacker has had a strong start to 2023, compiling 22 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry this season.

More than his play, but his work in his hometown of Louisville and Kentucky as a whole caught the attention of the selection committee.

Weaver’s non-profit organization, “The Perfect Fit,” which he started in high school, has organized several community service projects, including one during the summer, “The Perfect Fit Bike Drive,” where he and his family donated 111 free bicycles for kids in his hometown of Louisville.

The senior is on track to graduate this December with a degree in community leadership and development.

Three finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, December 13. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on February 15, 2024.

