Gov. Beshear proclaims October ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’

To further that goal, Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the Commonwealth.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear recognized this month on the state level.

“I’m gonna keep fighting for the inches that become the feet, that becomes the miles of progress until we build that goal of a safe Kentucky for absolutely everyone,” said Gov. Beshear.

To further that goal, Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the Commonwealth.

“It takes us all being fully committed and getting others committed to build a world where that next generation doesn’t face that reality,” he added.

For those who work in this field, like GreenHouse17 Executive Director Darlene Thomas, she said steps like this are helping to get information to those who need it.

“You know, when I first started this work, the average age of the person I served was 45 to 54, and today it’s about 25 to 32, so we know it’s having an impact,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she hopes events like this shine a light on the stories of the survivors and victims of domestic violence or intimate partner violence.

“Intimate partner violence is hard, but there’s a really dark side of fear of what can happen, and so that’s where we need to bring light to; to bring light to survivors so they know there’s choices and options,” Thomas said.

At Wednesday’s proclamation signing, Beshear also announced that Kentucky is receiving $2.5 million in U.S. Department of Justice grant funding.

This money will assist law enforcement in bringing justice to victims of sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Vicki Rodriguez, 59, was last seen Monday afternoon near London.
Sheriff’s office: missing woman found
Johnnie Bullock Arrest
‘The wrong place at the wrong time’: Drug, death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: UK College of Medicine
Doctor who flew in supplies during 2022 flood returning to KY to practice medicine
Department of Veterans Affairs seal
Timeline announced for VA Clinic expansion in Prestonsburg
Primary Care Center in Hazard.
‘We’re going to open a clinic in Whitesburg’: Primary Care Centers of EKY continues to grow
.
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving on I-75 in Rockcastle County
A Letcher County man was indicted by a grand jury for a September shooting.
Letcher County man facing five indictments, including one for murder