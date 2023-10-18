Funding announced for road projects in two EKY counties

Road work
Road work(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced funding for road projects in two Eastern Kentucky counties.

Leaders in Clay County will get $80,000 for slide repairs on McKinley Bush Road.

In Laurel County, officials will get $52,660 for slide repairs on Lake Road.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Clay and Laurel counties to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

