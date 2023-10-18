Appalachian Arts Alliance raises more than $32K during Radio Takeover Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Appalachian Arts Alliance partnered with WSGS for the organization’s fourth Radio Takeover Day.

The event featured live music, special guests and a DJ battle between representatives with the city of Hazard and Perry County.

The fundraiser was a success, collecting more than $32,000.

MORE:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.