Appalachian Arts Alliance raises more than $32K during Radio Takeover Day

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Appalachian Arts Alliance partnered with WSGS for the organization’s fourth Radio Takeover Day.

The event featured live music, special guests and a DJ battle between representatives with the city of Hazard and Perry County.

The fundraiser was a success, collecting more than $32,000.

