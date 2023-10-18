Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Vicki Rodriguez, 59, was last seen Monday afternoon near London.
Sheriff’s office: missing woman found
Johnnie Bullock Arrest
‘The wrong place at the wrong time’: Drug, death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Sunny skies return before rain and cooler air move back in
Discussion on legal street racing held in Mingo County
Mingo County leaders discuss potential legal public street race
After their season ended, the Fleming Neon Lady Pirates middle school basketball team got the...
‘There’s nothing like playing here’: Fleming-Neon Middle School Lady Basketball returns home
FILE - A makeshift memorial sits near the side of a street, Jan 13, 2022, in Houston, next to a...
Brawl in courtroom as murdered girl’s family tries to attack her killer after guilty plea