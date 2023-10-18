9-year-old boy receives heart transplant after waiting almost a year

Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart...
Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart transplant.(Norton Children’s Heart Institute)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A children’s hospital in Kentucky is celebrating a major milestone this week.

Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart transplant.

“It’s exciting to reach this milestone,” said Dr. Bahaaldin Alsoufi.

The patient, a 9-year-old boy, had been waiting on the transplant list for almost a year.

“We are the only pediatric program in the state capable of doing heart transplants. And we are doing that with outcomes that match those of the best programs in the United States,” Alsoufi said.

According to a news release, Norton Children’s Hospital became the second hospital in the nation in 1986 to perform a heart transplant on an infant.

Since then, the heart institute has grown into a full-service program featuring specialized teams dedicated to heart patients and their families.

“It’s a privilege to be a pediatric cardiac surgeon,” Alsoufi said. “Obviously, we are taking care of some sick patients, and we see them going through all the stages of the treatment and getting better, it’s definitely very gratifying.”

Hospital officials said the boy has been doing well since the procedure and is recovering.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Vicki Rodriguez, 59, was last seen Monday afternoon near London.
Sheriff’s office: missing woman found
Johnnie Bullock Arrest
‘The wrong place at the wrong time’: Drug, death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.

Latest News

A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
FILE - A Netflix sign is photographed outside its office building in Los Angeles, Wednesday,...
Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown reels in subscribers as it raises prices for its premium plan
While the inmate waited for his hearing, a fight took place in another courtroom on the same...
Search continues for inmate who escaped from Houston courthouse amid brawl in courtroom
Venezuelan migrants board a plane heading back to their home country from Harlingen, Texas, on...
US resumes deportation flights to Venezuela with more than 100 migrants on board