Wednesday is the pick of the week as sunshine briefly returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking beautiful weather across the mountains for the middle of the week, but it is short-lived as our next cold front is looming.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

After gloomy weather on Monday and Tuesday, we are tracking some clearing conditions through tonight. Lows will be chilly. Temperatures bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s under a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky.

An awesome day is on the way on Wednesday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the upper-60s, so we are close to average for mid-October.

Clouds look to increase by Wednesday night as our next cold front moves closer to the region. We stay dry, and low temperatures are not as cool. We dip into the lower-50s by Thursday morning.

Tracking A Cold Front

The first half of Thursday looks dry and mostly cloudy, but spotty showers look to return for the second half of the day. Highs remain in the upper-60s. Scattered showers are possible Thursday night, and lows stay in the mid-50s.

Friday is looking soggy. Scattered showers linger as we remain mostly cloudy. We are not tracking a severe weather threat, but some heavier pockets of rain can not be ruled out. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s, and lows fall into the mid-40s as spotty rain chances linger.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Saturday, but models are trending drier to kick off the weekend. Highs reach the lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds, and lows bottom out in the lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, we are tracking some mainly quiet conditions.

We stay dry on Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Lows dip into the upper-30s.

Dry weather looks to continue as we kick off the new work week. Highs reach the lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds, while lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

