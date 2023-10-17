UK professor touches on ways war in the Middle East is impacting those in the US

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since last week, city leaders across the nation have been warning against Antisemitism, Islamophobia and hate.

The Anti-Defamation League reported that in 2022, Antisemitic incidents were at an all time high. The Israel-Hama fighting has only sparked the fear of more hate crimes. Similar to how reports of anti-Muslim crimes in the U.S. skyrocketed after 9/11.

“Someone like me can support Israel but also support the idea of a Palestinian state. Someone like me can believe that Hamas is a terrorist organization but also believe it doesn’t necessarily represent all of the Palestinians,” said Sheila Jelen, the Director of Jewish Studies at UK.

Sheila Jelen is the Director of Jewish Studies at UK. She said she shared her beliefs at a prayer service Sunday night. That’s when she learned she isn’t the only one feeling this way.

“Often times at a gathering like this when people feel they need to tow a certain party line, there isn’t room for ambivalence, ambiguity, complexity and compassion. They felt like that is what I had done.”

As Jelen’s nephew in the Israeli Army prepares for war now, she shares that she knows both Israelis and Palestinians who are suffering great losses. A close friend of Jelen’s survived the attack at the music festival on the Gaza border. But she said he was taken hostage by Hamas shortly after.

“They came into heavy fire. They stopped the car, ran into a shelter and hid there for a while. But Hamas discovered them and started throwing hand grenades into the shelter,” Jelen said.

While she waits to learn of her friend’s fate, Jelen understands it’s not just her community grieving right now.

“I am in a department of language and literatures. There’s Hebrew but there’s also Arabic. My Arabic colleague, she told me relatives of her husband live in Gaza and they were killed in the bombings.”

Jelen said she believes it’s important people know they aren’t alone when facing this kind of loss.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.