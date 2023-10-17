UAW strike continues as central Ky. communities await its impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of United Auto Workers walked out of Ford’s Kentucky truck plant in Louisville last week. Now, Ford’s Executive Chair, Bill Ford, is calling on autoworkers to end these strikes and come to an agreement.

Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville accounts for more than half of Ford’s North American profits.

With 8,700 workers surprising the plant with a walkout, Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Jason Bailey, says its impact will depend on the length of the strike.

“I think obviously the attention of a strike is to put pressure on the company and causes some short-term damage. We’re seeing that fall out. If it gets resolved, the long term can actually benefit the economy,” Bailey said.

Bailey says if the UAW gets better contracts and workers make more money, it will cycle back into their local economy.

In Versailles, Jack Kain Ford’s General Sales Manager David Griffith says they want the strike to be settled quickly.

In a statement to WKYT, Griffith says:

“Jack Kain Ford is saddened to learn about the Kentucky Truck Plant strike and agree with Bill Ford’s statement that this strike needs to be settled quickly. Our new vehicle inventory has been steadily increasing over the past few months and we anticipate it to continue to grow even as the strike looms since Ford has been heavily producing new vehicles with the anticipation of a possible strike, but we know that as the strike widens and continues that all domestic dealers could be faced with inventory shortages in the future. Our biggest concerns at this point are the jobs and livelihoods of suppliers and so many others that are connected to and depend on the auto industry. And at this point, parts shortages are becoming a certainty, which can indirectly put consumers at risk so we are hopeful that future talks will be productive and result in a settlement.”

Jason Bailey says some of the frustration is that the people at the top are doing very well, but the average worker is not.

“Everyone wants them to come to a good resolution, but a lot of people understand that the workers are holding out for a better deal, they haven’t had a better deal in a long time, and there’s a lot of ground to pick up,” Bailey said.

He says the public opinion shows that a majority sides or relates with the workers.

But in just the first six months of this year, The Big Three automakers (Ford, Stellantis and GM) reported $21 billion in profit.

A report from The Lever last month also shows Ford spent nearly half a billion dollars on stock buybacks last year to benefit their shareholders. Meanwhile, their workers who’ve helped create those profits headed home last Wednesday night with no return date.

