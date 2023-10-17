Two Wildcats named to Preseason All-SEC teams

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Freshman forward Justin Edwards and senior guard Antonio Reeves were named to the Southeastern conference men’s basketball preseason teams on Tuesday afternoon.

Edwards was selected for the first team, while Reeves was named to the second team.

Edwards is a highly touted incoming freshman, ranked as high as the third best player in the 2023 recruiting class.

Reeves is coming off a season where he led the Cats in scoring and was named the Co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation

Latest News

Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick (1) is brought down by UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi...
Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25 Poll after upset loss to Mizzou
Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Kentucky...
Kentucky out, Louisville drops in Coaches’ poll after week 7
Union gets their first consecutive win of the season over Point, 20-13.
Union College gets 1st consecutive win of the season at home over Point
Kentucky plays host to Missouri for Homecoming game.
Tigers spoil Kentucky’s homecoming