Two Wildcats named to Preseason All-SEC teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Freshman forward Justin Edwards and senior guard Antonio Reeves were named to the Southeastern conference men’s basketball preseason teams on Tuesday afternoon.

Edwards was selected for the first team, while Reeves was named to the second team.

Edwards is a highly touted incoming freshman, ranked as high as the third best player in the 2023 recruiting class.

Reeves is coming off a season where he led the Cats in scoring and was named the Co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year.

